iPhone 14 in 2022 to get 48MP rear camera, Apple to cancel Mini variant

iPhone 14 is said to get a 48-megapixel main rear camera and the ability to shoot 8K videos. The iPhone 14 Mini won’t exist.

The iPhones may not win the megapixels war but they surely leave critics impressed with photo quality. Apple, however, seems to bump the megapixels on next year’s iPhone models, suggests the latest leak. In fact, Apple is planning to include 8K video recordings to rival the likes of modern-day Android flagships. Additionally, the Mini variant of the iPhone will be gone from 2022. Also Read - Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car: Here's what we know

Based on a report from 9To5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo, the popular Apple analyst, has confirmed that Apple is bringing high-resolution 48-megapixel camera sensors to the iPhone 14. This will be a large upgrade from the 12-megapixel camera sensors used in the current-gen iPhone 12 series. Most Android phones these days rely on 108-megapixel camera sensors. Also Read - iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta version released, stable launch later this month: How to download

iPhone 14 to get major camera upgrades

Kuo, however, says that the 48-megapixel sensors are likely to make it to the Pro models only. The regular iPhone 14 variants could continue to stick to the 12-megapixel sensors. There’s no mention of the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, which is a hint at the 48-megapixel upgrade staying exclusive to the main camera. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro first look: iPhone 12-like design, smaller notch, bigger battery and more revealed

Additionally, the iPhone 14 is also expected to get 8K video recording on all the models. 8K video recording has been around since 2020 on premium Android phones running a Snapdragon 865 chip and newer. The iPhone 12 currently records up to 4K at 60 fps.

In another report, Kuo also says that Apple is reserving the Periscopic zoom camera upgrade for the 2023 iPhone model. Along with that, Apple is also working on an under-display FaceID system, which could reduce the size of the notch further.

iPhone Mini dies in 2022

Kuo also goes on to say that Apple is killing the Mini variant of the iPhone in 2022 owing to the lesser demand for the compact model. The iPhone 12 Mini reportedly lacked interest from consumers and Apple saw more people picking up the regular iPhone 12. There will be an iPhone 13 Mini this year, says Kuo, but Apple will manufacture it in limited quantities.

Going forward, Apple is going to retain four models in varying sizes. There will be a regular iPhone 14 in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors. The Pro models will also spawn in the same sizes. It seems that Apple is making the Max variant of the iPhone more accessible with the new models.

Apple VR headset details leak

Kuo also reveals some information on the rumoured Apple AR headsets. The AR headset will feature a total of 15 cameras, both on the outside and inside. This will help the headset track eye movements as well as real-world position, thereby rendering the world in real-time. The Apple AR headset is expected to launch next year.

  Published Date: April 14, 2021 6:36 PM IST

