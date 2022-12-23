Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

Apple in September launched its high-end iPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras along with iPhone 14 series smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and an Always-On display for the first time. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India; however the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after a Rs 28,395 discount. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 gets a price drop in India, effectively available for only Rs 56,600

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Offers

iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,29,900 on Flipkart and the ecommerce giant is also offering up to Rs 21,900 off in exchange for an old smartphone which brings down the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro to Rs 1,08,000. Potential customers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This means with all offers; the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 1,01,505 from Flipkart. In addition, buyers of Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Flipkart will also get SonyLIV, Zee5 and more at Re 1 along with CoinDCX Bitcoin worth Rs 251.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple's A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high performance cores that use 20 percent lower power, and four efficiency cores that use a third of chips from competitors. This new A16 chips helps power the smooth animations found in the Dynamic Island feature and will also power Apple's new camera system. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Crash Detection

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone,4 which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Emergency SOS via satellite

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite.