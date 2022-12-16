comscore iPhone 14 Pro's Satellite SOS feature helps rescue two people bumped into forest from 300ft height
iPhone 14 Pro's Satellite SOS feature helps rescue two people bumped into forest from 300ft height

Apple's Satellite SOS feature in the iPhone 14 Pro is a revolutionary feature in itself. It is one of the major USPs, at least in the West, which makes it a must-own device for elders, who may require

Apple’s Satellite SOS feature in the iPhone 14 Pro is a revolutionary feature in itself. It is one of the major USPs, at least in the West, which makes it a must-own device for elders, who may require some kind of connectivity for safety. Also Read - iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

It turns out, everyone caring for their lives may need a feature like Apple’s Satellite SOS when there’s zero cellular network. An incident that took place in Angeles National Forest, USA showed how Apple iPhone 14 Pro saved the lives of two people stranded after they bumped into the forest from a height of 300 feet. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

Reportedly, two people in their twenties were in a car that fell from a mountain and crashed into the forest. The car fell from a height of 300ft and was seemingly broken from most sides. The two individuals inside the car – a girl and a boy – were miraculously alive and only injured. Also Read - Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

Despite being stranded, they thought of calling for help from their smartphone and as it is in the forest, there wasn’t cellular connectivity. That’s when they used their iPhone 14 Pro’s Emergency SOS feature via Satellite.

The Emergency SOS, for the uninitiated, requires you to point the phone to a passing satellite. Once the iPhone connects to the Satellite it sends SOS to concerned authorities. It also lets you add the reason for the emergency.

In the case of the two individuals, they used the SOS feature, and it informed the LA County fire department, sheriffs, and SAR team in Montrose (the region of the incident).

The respective departments came to rescue the two individuals soon after they reported. As per a video from Fox11, Los Angeles, a helicopter then rescued the two and pulled out their car that was stuck in the forest.

  Published Date: December 16, 2022 2:21 PM IST
