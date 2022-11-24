Apple iPhone 15 series prices may be higher than expected: Here's why

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 series and now a new report has claimed that TSMC will start shipping 3nm chips to Apple for the iPhone 15 series. TSMC is reportedly increasing the price of wafers processed using its leading edge 3-nanometer process technology by 25 percent compared to 5-nanometer production node. When the foundry moved from 7nm to 5nm, wafer pricing rose 60 percent from $10,000/wafer to $16,000/wafer. Now, TSMC plans on charging more than $20,000 for 3nm wafers. Due to this, it is possible to say that the iPhone 15 models will come out at a higher price than expected, reports Digitimes. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: Details here

iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of tech giant’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to “still have a rear glass”, despite the switch to titanium. If the most recent rumours are true, then the company would be using titanium in iPhones and iPads for the first time, the report said. Earlier, it was reported that iPhone 15 series would include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models would feature USB-C charging port. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro models to bring solid state volume, home screen buttons, says Ming-Chi Kuo

The tech giant would produce four models for its 2023 iPhone 15 range. While, another report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, said that Apple’s plan to use its own modems for iPhone may not fructify next year. So, the iPhone maker would lean into using Qualcomm’s 5G modems on the iPhone 15 Ultra. This means no change in terms of how customers would latch onto 5G on their future iPhone models. Apple’s own 5G model is highly anticipated, but I do not see a reason why Qualcomm’s modem would mean anything less for customers.

Kuo also mentioned that the cameras on the iPhone 15 Ultra would drastically improve over the existing ones on the Pro Max models. An earlier rumour suggested the iPhone 15 series would use an 8P lens for the main camera, but Kuo later shot down that rumour.