Apple is currently working on refining its iPhone 2019 lineup. The company is expected to launch its Apple iPhone XI, XI Max, and XIR in the month of September. Months before the official launch, a number of important details about the iPhone 2019 lineup have already leaked online. However, a new report has just revealed some new information about future Apple devices. Taking a closer look, it looks like the iPhone 2019 lineup will feature support for Apple Pencil. This will open many avenues for interested artists and illustrators who want to use the Apple Pencil on the go. This comes right after Apple released its third-quarter earnings report.

iPhone 2019 lineup details

According to a report by Citi Research, Apple is likely to add this relatively obscure feature on the iPhone. It is interesting to note that this will likely go against the famous Apple approach. To recap, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was known to criticize smartphones with a pen adding, “nobody wants a stylus”. One should also note that this is not the first time that we have seen a similar rumor about Apple Pencil support. Previously, Taiwanese publication The Economic Daily News predicted that Apple iPhone 2018 lineup will add support for Apple Pencil. However, we all know how that turned out to be.

Rest of the predictions from the report are in line with what we have seen in past leaks. These predictions include a larger battery. triple rear-camera setup in the iPhone XI and XI Max, and similar bezel-less display. It also claimed that Apple will upgrade the front camera of the lineup to feature a 10-megapixel sensor. In addition, the company is also likely to add updated 14-megapixel sensors on the back for the rear-camera setup. As previously reported, Apple is likely to add a dual-camera setup on the iPhone XIR. The company will also likely update the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max with the triple camera setup.

It also talked about the potential pricing of the upcoming iPhone devices along with the specification. Inspecting the report, Citi claims that Apple will keep the pricing of the upcoming iPhone 2019 series unchanged. This likely means that Apple will price iPhone XI Max at $1,099 and iPhone XI at $999. In addition, Apple is likely to price the iPhone XIR for $749.