comscore iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report
News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

Taking a closer look, it looks like the iPhone 2019 lineup will feature support for Apple Pencil. This will open many avenues for interested artists and illustrators who want to use the Apple Pencil on the go.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 1:02 PM IST
iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Apple is currently working on refining its iPhone 2019 lineup. The company is expected to launch its Apple iPhone XI, XI Max, and XIR in the month of September. Months before the official launch, a number of important details about the iPhone 2019 lineup have already leaked online. However, a new report has just revealed some new information about future Apple devices. Taking a closer look, it looks like the iPhone 2019 lineup will feature support for Apple Pencil. This will open many avenues for interested artists and illustrators who want to use the Apple Pencil on the go. This comes right after Apple released its third-quarter earnings report.

iPhone 2019 lineup details

According to a report by Citi Research, Apple is likely to add this relatively obscure feature on the iPhone. It is interesting to note that this will likely go against the famous Apple approach. To recap, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was known to criticize smartphones with a pen adding, “nobody wants a stylus”. One should also note that this is not the first time that we have seen a similar rumor about Apple Pencil support. Previously, Taiwanese publication The Economic Daily News predicted that Apple iPhone 2018 lineup will add support for Apple Pencil. However, we all know how that turned out to be.

Rest of the predictions from the report are in line with what we have seen in past leaks. These predictions include a larger battery. triple rear-camera setup in the iPhone XI and XI Max, and similar bezel-less display. It also claimed that Apple will upgrade the front camera of the lineup to feature a 10-megapixel sensor. In addition, the company is also likely to add updated 14-megapixel sensors on the back for the rear-camera setup. As previously reported, Apple is likely to add a dual-camera setup on the iPhone XIR. The company will also likely update the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max with the triple camera setup.

Apple iPhone 11 alleged CAD renders leak showcasing square camera bump

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 alleged CAD renders leak showcasing square camera bump

It also talked about the potential pricing of the upcoming iPhone devices along with the specification. Inspecting the report, Citi claims that Apple will keep the pricing of the upcoming iPhone 2019 series unchanged. This likely means that Apple will price iPhone XI Max at $1,099 and iPhone XI at $999. In addition, Apple is likely to price the iPhone XIR for $749.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
News
Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Samsung Galaxy A10s promotional poster leaked

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why

News

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report
Google researchers disclose six 'interactionless' vulnerabilities in iMessage

News

Google researchers disclose six 'interactionless' vulnerabilities in iMessage
Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth

News

Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth
All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

News

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7 Pro खरीदने के लिए अब नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone MediaTek SoC के साथ इस महीेने होगा लॉन्च!

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब इस नई कीमत में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s promotional poster leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A10s promotional poster leaked
Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why

News

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications
iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report