Smartphone giant Apple is likely planning to hold a launch event on March 31. A per a new report, the company is planning to launch its much anticipated Apple iPhone 9 at the event. Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be the spiritual successor to the popular iPhone SE. The speculations have long been shared under the anticipated iPhone SE 2 launch. This new launch date comes weeks after reports indicated that Apple is planning an event in the spring. The event will take place at the end of March on Tuesday. Apple is also expected to release the devices in the market on April 3, the following Friday.

Apple iPhone 9 launch date; details

It is worth noting that the company has already held launch events in the month of March. This means that a March launch event will not be the first for the company. As noted by 9to5Mac, the company previously launched Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade in March. Before this, Apple held an education-focused event in March 2018. The company also launched somewhat cheaper iPads during the launch event. As per the report, Apple may also launch its iOS 13.4 around the same time as the iPhone 9. Apple iOS 13.4 is expected to sport some new features including iCloud Drive folder sharing, and new Memoji stickers.

The report also noted that Apple iPhone 9 may not be the only hardware to launch during the March event. Apple may also launch an updated iPad Pro along with AirTags. AirTags are likely to be Tile-like item tracking objects.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also added that Apple is scheduled to launch a new wireless charging pad. Other devices that may launch in the first half of 200 include “high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones”, and updated MacBooks with scissor switches. The company may launch all these devices at the March launch event.

