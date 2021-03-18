iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

iPhone users are more loyal than Android users. This is not us saying but a recent survey conducted by SellCell does, which throws light on how Apple loyalty is seeing an all-time high. Also Read - Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month

The survey was conducted in the US in early March and takes five major smartphone brands (Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, Motorola) into consideration. Here’s a look at the findings. Also Read - Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

iPhone loyalty base increases

It is revealed that iPhone loyalty has reached 92 per cent this year, which is more than the 90.5 per cent mark achieved in 2019. This means that a large number of people wish to upgrade to a new iPhone to replace the existing one. Only 8.1 per cent of people want to switch to an Android-based brand. This could be accredited to Apple’s growing focus on the privacy. Also Read - No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet)!

When asked about the reasons, 45 per cent of the surveyed people revealed that they like the brand. 21 per cent of them are tied up to Apple, 16 per cent of them never faced any issues with the brand, 10 per cent of them don’t want to hassle of changing between iOS and Android, and the other 8 per cent of the people want to stick with what they know, in this case, the Apple ecosystem.

People who aim to switch to another brand primarily chose Samsung (with 45 per cent), Google (35 per cent), Other brands (9.2 per cent), LG (6.1 per cent), and Motorola (3.7 per cent).

Further, when asked about the reasons for switching from iOS to Android, better tech, other brands’ design, the urge to buy the latest model from other brands, a liking for Android, a fancy change, and better privacy were provided.

Samsung loyalty drops

While Samsung seems to be the most preferred Android brand, it still doesn’t have loyal customers. The South Korean major has 74 per cent loyal customers in 2021, which has dropped from 85.7 per cent in 2019.

41 per cent of the surveyed people suggested that they like Samsung, a major reason for them to choose the smartphone maker. Among other details, people who wish to switch from Samsung aim to become Apple user.

As for others, Google is the third brand whose loyalty has seen a dip. Currently, there are 65 per cent loyal Google users, which has come down from 88 per cent two years ago. As for LG, only 37.4 per cent of the surveyed people intend to stick to the brand, which is also down from 61.3 per cent in 2019. Motorola loyals are also low: only 29 per cent of the people want to stay with the brand, which has come down from 61.1 per cent.

Furthermore, the survey asked people to choose the favourite flagship released in or before August 2020. It was revealed that the iPhone 12 tops the list, followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21, iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Pixel 5, iPhone 12 Mini, other phones, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, LG Wing 5G, Motorola Razr 5G, and Edge S 5G.