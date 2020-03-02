Cupertino based Apple recently increased the prices of some of its iPhone models sold in India. These include the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro and high-end 11 Pro Max. Further, the Apple iPhone 8 which was launched two years ago also recently got a price hike.

After the hikes, here are the new prices of the phones. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro now starts at Rs 1,01,200 instead of Rs 99,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max now starts at Rs 1,11,200 instead of its launch price of Rs 1,09,900. The new prices are already effective in both the online and offline stores across the country.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is now available at Rs 50,600. The iPhone 8 Plus 128GB is now available for Rs 55,600. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 8 64GB will now cost Rs 40,500 and iPhone 8 128GB will now cost Rs 45,500. Apple iPhones that are not affected by the hike include the iPhone 7 and iPhone XR. Apple’s second best-selling phone in 2019, the base Apple iPhone 11 also did not get a price hike. It will start selling at Rs 64,900.

Why the price hike?

Apple has increased the prices of the three phones due to a recent change by the Union Budget. An increase in the BCD (basic customs duty) rate and withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge are to blame for the price hikes.

Hence, the Apple products that are manufactured here in India are not affected by the hike. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone 7 series and the iPhone XR, which are manufactured by Foxconn and Wistron in India. The prices of other Apple products like the iPad, Apple Watch and the Mac range also remain unchanged due to the hike.

In other recent news, Apple’s iPhone XR was recently revealed to be the most sold smartphone in 2019. This was followed by the base variant of the new iPhone 11 flagship series. Apple was also rumored to launch its new compact smartphone this month, likely a successor to the iPhone SE. The new phone, which will likely be called the iPhone 9 or the SE 2, however, could be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Story Timeline