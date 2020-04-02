Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 get price hike in India

Apple has also increased the price of iPhones in India. This is the second time that the company is announcing price hike in two months. The first price hike came due to the increase in custom duty. Now, due to the increase in goods and services tax (GST), Apple iPhones have become expensive again. Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR also got a price hike this time around. Xiaomi, Poco, Realme and Oppo have also hiked prices of their devices.

The iPhone maker has announced a price hike of over 5 percent in the country. The entry-level model now starts at above Rs 30,000. To recall, the government had increased GST on smartphones from 12 percent earlier to 18 percent. As part of the budget proposal, the government also increased net import duty by 2 percent. IT also decided to withdraw the exemption on social welfare surcharge which was earlier available on the basic custom duty on mobile phones. According to ET, the surcharge is calculated at 10 percent of the basic custom duty.

This is 20 percent for smartphones. Apple hiked prices last month due to this change in customs duty. Apple iPhone 11 which did not see a price hike last month is seeing a marginal increase. The 64GB iPhone 11 is now available for Rs 68,300, up from Rs 64,900. The 128GB and 256GB models are available for Rs 73,600 and Rs 84,100 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro 64GB has gone up from Rs 1,01,200 to Rs 1,06,600. The iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB is now Rs 1,17,200. It was available for Rs 1,09,900 till February.

Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 7, which assembled locally in India, are also expensive now. The iPhone 64GB and 128GB models are now available for Rs 52,500 and Rs 57,800 respectively. The 32GB iPhone 7 has gone up from Rs 29,900 to Rs 31,500. Apple iPhone XS, which has been discontinued in global markets, has received a price hike of Rs 4,800. There is a possibility that these devices will continue to be available for cheaper price at online retailers.

