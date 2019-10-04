comscore Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020
iPhone SE 2 with iPhone 8-like design, A13 SoC could launch in early 2020

The Apple iPhone SE 2 with improved design and iPhone 11 power is expected to launch next year. Here is everything we know so far.

The iPhone SE launched in early 2016 was a special phone for many. It features a compact form factor, powerful cameras and hardware, and is affordable too. It’s been 3 years, and every year we hear about the iPhone SE successor, and it is yet to see light of the day. Now, reports of iPhone SE 2 have surfaced again, revealing some key details.

iPhone SE 2 leak detailed

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE successor is set to debut in the first quarter of 2020. It may not come with Face ID, multiple cameras, but offer fast and speedy experience, along with new iOS features. A report on 9To5Mac hints at the iPhone SE 2 featuring iPhone 8-like design. 

Expected specifications and features

The new compact smartphone will come with a 4.7-inch LCD display, compared to a 4-inch one on the SE. The iPhone SE 2 will also reportedly come with a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication.

Another report on Nikkei hinted at an A13 Bionic SoC under the hood along with 3GB of RAM. The A13 Bionic is Apple’s fastest chipset yet, which is seen on the new iPhone 11 models. The iPhone SE comes with an A9 chipset, so A13 will be a big upgrade. Kuo further mentioned that Apple will likely target iPhone 6 users, who haven’t upgraded yet.

As of now, details about the pricing are unknown. But the SE 2 will be even more affordable than the iPhone 11. Given the strong response that iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have got, the analyst expects Apple to sell around 30-40 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020.

Meanwhile, Apple is likely to host an event later this month to launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company is also expected to unveil the iPad Pro and AirPods 3 with noise-cancelling feature.

