News

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

News

Apple iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2021) is expected to launch in the global market in the month of April 2021. Here's what we know about iPhone so far.

iphone se 3 iphone se 2021

(Representational image)

Apple has been working really hard for the last few years to explore new price segments. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the most awaited iPhone SE (2020) at a pocket-friendly price tag in 2020. In India, the new iPhone SE (2020) is currently selling at a price tag of Rs 39,900. Some reports circulating on the internet now suggest that Apple will launch the successor to the iPhone SE dubbed the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2021) in April 2021 alongside the next-generation AirPods Pro. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 recent rumors: A notch-less display, 1TB of storage in tow

Last week, we came across concept renders of these two alleged upcoming iPhone models. Let’s take a quick look at what all have been revealed about the alleged iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE (2021) so far. Also Read - Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE (2021): What to expect

The iPhone SE 3 will succeed last year’s iPhone SE (2020) edition. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about this Apple iPhone model. Recently revealed concept renders of the iPhone SE (2021) edition reveals that it will be a lot different from the SE (2020) in terms of design, specifications, and more. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

Some recently revealed renders reveal that the upcoming iPhone model will miss out on the home button as well as that ugly wide notch. As per the renders, the phone will include a punch-hole camera on the front right at the middle. Having said that, this will be the first time that an iPhone will come without a notch. The renders also suggest that the touchID will be placed on the power button, similar to some of the existing Android phones. This, in my opinion, make a lot more sense and is practical.

iphone se 3

Another big difference between the iPhone SE (2021) or iPhone SE 3 and last year’s iPhone SE (2020) will be in the display department. The upcoming iPhone is also tipped to come with a flat display similar to the latest flagship iPhone 12 series. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 is seen with a single-camera setup at the back as well as the front.

Other rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will come packed with a 5.4-inch LCD panel that will feature a high resolution but it won’t be as good as the expensive iPhone models. In terms of camera specifications, the phone will pack a 12-megapixel image sensor similar to the iPhone 12 mini. It will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic SoC with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

As for the pricing, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,400) for the base 64GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2021 9:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2021 9:08 AM IST

Best Sellers