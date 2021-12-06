The iPhone 12 is available at the lowest ever price during the Flipkart sale today. The smartphone can be grabbed at a price starting at Rs 47,499 inclusive of the bank offer from ICICI and Axis. This price is for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB models come at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. Buyers can additionally get up to Rs 1500 off on bank offer.

Apple launched a lot of products this year including the new iPhone lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, new MacBook models, iPads and so on. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is set to launch a lot of products in 2022. As per Gurman, Apple is likely to launch a new iPad Pro with support for wireless charging. It might also roll out updates for the lower-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad. Also Read - Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to steal vehicles: How to keep your car safe

He further reveals that Apple is also working on a redesigned MacBook Air for 2022. This will be launched alongside a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon”. In addition to this, a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a New Mac Pro and a new Mac mini will also be launched next year. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

According to Gurman, Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models next year. These models will include an Apple Watch SE 5G, Apple Watch Series 8 and a “ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.” Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?



Lastly, Mark Gurman suggests that the company is also expected to launch an iPhone SE with 5G, new-gen AirPods Pro earbuds, and the company’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022.

Apple’s expected 2022 lineup

Here’s the list of products that Apple is likely to launch in 2022: