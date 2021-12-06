comscore Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
  From iPhone SE 5G to new MacBooks to Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what Apple might launch in 2022
From iPhone SE 5G to new MacBooks to Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what Apple might launch in 2022

Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models next year. These models will include an Apple Watch SE 5G, Apple Watch Series 8 and a "ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes."

Apple launched a lot of products this year including the new iPhone lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, new MacBook models, iPads and so on. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is set to launch a lot of products in 2022. As per Gurman, Apple is likely to launch a new iPad Pro with support for wireless charging. It might also roll out updates for the lower-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad. Also Read - Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to steal vehicles: How to keep your car safe

He further reveals that Apple is also working on a redesigned MacBook Air for 2022. This will be launched alongside a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon”. In addition to this, a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a New Mac Pro and a new Mac mini will also be launched next year. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

According to Gurman, Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models next year. These models will include an Apple Watch SE 5G, Apple Watch Series 8 and a “ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.” Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Apple, iPhone 12, Apple 2022 lineup
Lastly, Mark Gurman suggests that the company is also expected to launch an iPhone SE with 5G, new-gen AirPods Pro earbuds, and the company’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022.

Apple’s expected 2022 lineup

Here’s the list of products that Apple is likely to launch in 2022:

  • A new iPad Pro design with wireless charging, plus updates to the iPad Air and entry-level iPad.
  • A revamped, high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the new 24-inch model.
  • An iPhone SE with 5G.
  • New AirPods Pro earbuds.
  • The biggest MacBook Air revamp in the product’s history, adding the M2 chip and a new design.
  • New versions of the Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Pro with Apple silicon.
  • Of course, the iPhone 14 lineup.
  • Three fresh Apple Watches, including a new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.
  • And, probably most significantly, the introduction of Apple’s first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset.
  Published Date: December 6, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
