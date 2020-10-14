iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR ditch in-box chargers too

Apple is one of the very few companies that take the “brave” steps. A few years ago, it did so by dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack. In 2020, Apple does it again by ditching charging adapters with the Apple Watch SE and Series 6. The move continues for the iPhone 12 series, as Apple will only ship the phone with a charging cable. Whether you see it as a good or bad move, Apple is also doing the same for the older iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE prices drop after Apple launches iPhone 12 in India

As part of its efforts to cut down on its carbon emissions, Apple won't be shipping the new iPhones with a charging adapter and the EarPods. Whether you buy an iPhone 12 or the older iPhone XR, all you will get in the package is the phone and a charging cable. Apple is shipping the USB-C to Lightning cable in the box as standard. Hence, you need to pay an extra Rs 1,900 for the 20W fast charger if you already don't have it.

It is worrisome for new iPhone users as their brand new phone won't ship with a charger in the box anymore. Of course, you can charge your new iPhone using any charging adapter you have in your house. However, you can only get those advertised faster charging speeds with the 20W adapter.

Apple has also skipped on the wired EarPods. The EarPods cost Rs 1,900, for both the versions with the Lightning port and 3.5mm port. Given that many users have already shipped, or are considering a switch to wireless audio, this move kind of makes sense. The AirPods are easier to live with and, if you are buying the iPhone 11 this Diwali, you are getting a pair for free.

No more chargers: Is it a good thing?

It is indeed harder to digest initially but in the long run, there are benefits. Surely, you do your bit in saving the planet with fewer carbon emissions. Moreover, the option to get your own charger also means you enjoy the benefits of fast charging. The iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 shipped with a very slow 5W adapter. Many eventually preferred upgrading to a faster adapter to decrease the charging times.

With the supplied USB-C to Lightning cable, you now have the option to choose the 20W fast charger. You will end up noticing quicker charging to 50 percent, which is handy while outdoors. The iPhone SE 2020, for example, takes 30 minutes to fill up 50 percent of juice.

iPhone 12 buyers will have an additional option to go for the MagSafe wireless chargers. It costs an extra Rs 4,500 but offers the benefits of your iPhone sticking to the charging pad all the time. The wireless charging on iPhone 12 offers faster 15W charging speeds now.

iPads still get chargers!

While the iPhones and Watch models have to give up the chargers, it is the iPad models that still get the chargers in the box. Whether you are buying the iPad 8th Gen or the iPad Air, Apple will ship a 20W charging adapter in the box along with a Lightning to USB-C cable. Hence, if you already have an iPad, you might be alright in getting a new iPhone without a charger.