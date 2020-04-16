iPhone SE launch: Apple stops selling the iPhone 8 series

Apple launched the second generation iPhone SE yesterday without much fanfare. Soon after the launch, the company stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This was expected since the second generation iPhone SE is essentially the successor to iPhone 8 but now with a lower starting price. To recall, Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were introduced alongside the iPhone X in September 2017. They were widely seen as the last time Apple will use the design seen with the release of iPhone 6 lineup. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

However, almost three years later, Apple is reusing that design in the form of the second generation iPhone SE. While Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 8 lineup, Rene Ritchie notes that iPhone 8 Plus will remain available through select retailers. In India, Apple is now offering the new iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. However, as we have seen in the past, retailers will continue to sell the older models. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen, home button, Touch ID: Price, Specs and more

Apple stops iPhone 8 series sales

The second-generation iPhone SE puts on old clothes but now comes with updated internals. It starts at $399 and comes in three colors: black, white and (PRODUCT) RED. The white model, in particular, has a black front, giving it nice aesthetics. In terms of design, there is still glass back with a single rear camera module similar to the iPhone 8. The new iPhone SE, however, is expected to be stronger than its predecessor. Also Read - Apple iPhone 8 Review: When you know you want it, but still ask questions

It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chipset. This is the same chip also found inside the iPhone 11 series. In other words, the second-generation iPhone SE is one of the fastest smartphones in the market. It comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. While it is not truly a small phone, it will be a solid upgrade for those still using an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 models.

For imaging, Apple has equipped the new iPhone SE with a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It has f/1.8 aperture with OIS and supports portrait mode with depth control. It is also one of the cheapest smartphones with 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. Unlike other flagships, the video shot on iPhone SE will actually be useful. At the front, there is a 7-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for portrait effects. It includes a Touch ID button, supports wireless charging and is IP67 rated. In India, the second-generation iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500.

