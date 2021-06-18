comscore iPhone selling in LG stores? Apple is apparently in talks for a new deal 
Rumours suggest that Apple is in talks with LG for using its floor space to sell iPhones in Sount Korean stores. Here are all details. 

LG Wing

LG Wing

LG is gone from the smartphone arena but that can’t be said for its retail space. In South Korea, LG has over 400 LG Best Shop locations whose floor space for LG smartphones will remain unused. To avoid wasting that, LG and Apple are in talks to figure out a deal that allows the latter to sell its iPhones via the former’s stores.   Also Read - PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

The deal is currently said to be limited to the South Korean borders where Apple could benefit a lot. LG’s Best Shops are present widely across the country and Apple’s increased retail presence could help the brand reach out to the insides of the market. LG’s phones are going to sell until the end of July, which is when the deal is also expected to be finalised.   Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook claims iOS is more secure than Android

iPhones selling in LG stores 

The report comes from Business Korea and mentions Apple also planning to sell products other than iPhones in these LG stores. Hence, customers can walk in these LG stores to buy Apple Watch, iPads, and other accessories. But, most possibly, it may be missing out on MacBooks and iMacs. And that is said to be the reason behind this delay.  Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

iPhone 12

Similar to Apple, LG also makes and sells its laptops in Korean markets. This is where LG and Apple are still rivals. Hence, LG might be on the backfoot about these MacBooks sharing the floor space with its own Windows laptops. 

It remains to be seen whether LG and Apple do the same for their store spaces all across the world. LG is still selling the remaining stocks of its popular phones like Velvet and Wing in several markets. In fact, the LG Wing proof-of-concept phone launched a few months ago above Rs 70,000 in India and now you can buy for less than Rs 30,000. 

The LG Wing has a unique swivel display that makes way for a smaller display underneath to show other things. LG has bunched in some gimbal stuff along with clever software features to take advantage of the new form factor. The Wing joins the Velvet and G8 Dual Screen phones as some of the most unique smartphones one can buy right now. 

  • Published Date: June 18, 2021 3:26 PM IST

