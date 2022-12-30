iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn is offering a $718 subsidy to employees with an aim to retain workers at its main China factory that was affected by Covid-related protests. Foxconn will provide a subsidy to workers who continue in essential roles at the Zhengzhou iPhone factory from January 1 to March 20, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Top smartphones with innovative designs launched this year

Workers will need to be a valid employee as of that date to receive the subsidy. Moreover, the factory is extending the 'show up' bonus payments for workers. They can now receive a 6,000 yuan ($862) bonus if they work more than 23 days in January next year.

Last month, workers at Foxconn's largest factory in China clashed with security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns. Hundreds of workers were seen in social media videos, marching down a road, throwing sticks and bricks at anti-riot police.

It was reported that Foxconn was offering $1,400 to each new worker at its factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou to leave the facility, in a desperate move to end protests.

Amid supply chain disruptions at its key China iPhone plant, Foxconn is reportedly investing another $500 million in India. TechCrunch first reported, quoting a company stock exchange filing in Taiwan, that Foxconn’s Singapore subsidiary is $500 million in Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd.

Apple supplier Foxconn invests $ 500mn in India

The move comes as Apple is fast-forwarding its manufacturing plans for both iPhones and iPads in India and Vietnam in the wake of China unrest over the zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models.

The China upheaval, which hit its key supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory last month resulting in violent protests, means “Apple no longer feels comfortable having so much of its business tied up in one place”, according to earlier reports.

Apple aims to ship 40-45 percent of iPhones from India compared with a single-digit percentage currently, according to famed analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

With inputs from IANS