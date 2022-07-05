Apple is likely to launch a new iPhone that will come with a water-resistant build, hence would be usable in the rain. Apple has secured a patent that suggests it will soon introduce new features that include wet mode. In this mode, users will be able to type even when there are water droplets on the display. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a 1.99-inch display

As per the patent filed by Apple, iPhone will soon be able to detect changes in the environment so that it can adjust the touch sensitivity of the display.

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to type in the rain

The patent filed by Apple in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is named "Modifying functionality of an electronic device during a moisture exposure event". The iPhone will use in-built moisture and pressure sensors to detect changes in the environment. It is expected that the iPhone might accept commands when it senses touch inputs with a certain amount of pressure. This will avoid accidental touch inputs like by raindrops. Apple calls it "False taps".

As per the patent filed, “The electronic device can include a moisture detector capable of detecting an amount of moisture present at the protective cover, where when the amount of moisture is greater than a threshold amount, the processor determines a position of the touch event based on detection signals provided by the capacitance detector and the applied force detector.”

The patent further reveals that these touch responses will be categoriesed into three modes: wet, dry and underwater.

There is also a mention of underwater mode that enables the iPhone to change the UI in such a way that it is simpler to use underwater. This mode can be enabled while shooting videos or clicking pictures underwater. It also adjusts the display brightness, white balance, ISO sensitivity and clarity of camera.