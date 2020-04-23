comscore Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone vulnerable to zero-day email hack; Apple confirms patch is coming
News

iPhone vulnerable to zero-day email hack; Apple confirms patch is coming

News

The new bug is in the Apple Mail app, and allows malicious code to run on Apple iPhones, to gain remote access to private data.

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 9:21 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Tech giant Apple is yet to roll out a security patch for a newly discovered iPhone vulnerability. As per security researchers, this flaw has already been made use of by hackers to steal data from unsuspecting victims. The news spread after Zuk Avraham from security firm ZecOps said that the company had discovered a new bug last year during a routine investigation. Further, he said that the bug was used to attack at least six organizations since as early as 2018. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE Plus launch pushed back, iPhone 12 experiencing mass production delays

According to Avraham, the bug lies in the iPhone’s default Mail application. If an attacker were to send a certain specially crafted email to the victim’s device, he could overrun the device’s memory, which could allow remote execution of malicious code. Further, this could be used to steal data from the device. Also Read - Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

What Apple iOS versions are affected?

The bug has apparently been present since iOS 6, which was first released in 2012. Further, the latest iOS 13 is the worst affected version. This is because, on the latest versions of iOS 13, the bug doesn’t even need interaction by the victim. However, macOS, Apple’s operating system for its computers, is not vulnerable, confirmed Avraham. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back to 2021 due to supply constraints

Similar security flaws in iPhones have proven to be some of the biggest and even most paying bugs. The Cupertino-based company will often pay up to $50,000 to anyone who can spot similar bugs, as part of a bug-bounty program. Such exploits are often used against targets, being implemented by criminals and terrorists in highly precise operations. However, as per a report by TechCrunch, exploits like these are also used by some governments to target certain ethnic groups.

Apple iPhone SE Plus launch pushed back, iPhone 12 experiencing mass production delays

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE Plus launch pushed back, iPhone 12 experiencing mass production delays

Avraham further added in his blog post that the attacks that made use of the bug included victims in a Fortune 500 company and a journalist in Europe. While attackers were not named, Avraham suggested that a nation-state was one of the attackers. Apple is expected to soon launch a stable update with the flaw taken care of. Apparently, it has already been fixed in a beta update.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 9:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 9:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues
News
Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; details

Telecom

Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; details

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

News

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data

News

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

News

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays
Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

News

Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial
Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design

News

Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design
Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

News

Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A72 स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लिस्ट

Google ने Doodle बनाकर लोगों से घर पर रहने, जीवन बचाने, कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने की अपील की

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
News
Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

News

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case
Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

News

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details
Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery