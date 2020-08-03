comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days offers on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro | BGR India
iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

The Flipkart Big Saving Days offer introduces many offers on the iPhone SE, iPhone XR and many other premium smartphones. Check out all the major smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss.

  Published: August 3, 2020 10:22 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR (19)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is going to start from August 6 and some smartphone deals have already been unveiled. As always, a majority of the offers are simply the same old prices. However, a couple of smartphones are getting actual discounts across various price points. Some of them are older flagship phones whereas one is from this year. Yes, it is the iPhone SE we are talking about and it’s on sale. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart: Check prices, offers and specifications

Flipkart is putting two iPhones on sale and both of them have actual price cuts. Apart from the iPhones, there are a couple of premium Android phones that are getting notable price cuts. Flipkart will also be offering a couple of bank-based offers partnering with ICICI Bank and CITI Bank. The sale starts at 00:00 hours on August 6 and will last until August 10. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 6 August से शरू, Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Hence, if you were planning to get yourself a new premium smartphone, now might be the right time to do so. As we said, there are some great offers on select smartphones and these are worth taking a look at. Below you will find a list of the phones with notable discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

Flipkart Big Saving Days best offers

iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE is getting its first price cut in a sale since its launch. Flipkart has revealed a discounted price for the base model. The 64GB model will be available at a price of Rs 36,999, which is a discount of approximately Rs 5,500. Flipkart hasn’t mentioned whether this is a direct price cut or an EMI-based offer. The offer will be applicable on all the colour variants of the iPhone SE.

iPhone XR

Flipkart is also putting the iPhone XR on sale at a lower price. One can get this iPhone at a starting price of Rs 44,999 during the sale. The phone usually sells at a price of Rs 52,500. Flipkart has also announced no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs 7,500 per month. The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 and frequently sees price cuts throughout the year.

Redmi K20 Pro

MIUI 12, MIUI 12 list of phones, MIUI 12 schdule, MIUI 12

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best Android phones to buy for less than Rs 30,000 today. With the Flipkart offer applied, you can get the base variant of the K20 Pro at Rs 22,999. This price stands for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The K20 Pro has a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a versatile triple camera setup. With the discount applied, it is one of the cheapest smartphones with a flagship chipset from last year to buy now.

The Redmi K20 will also be available at a discounted starting price of Rs 19,999 during the sale. The K20 relies on the Snapdragon 730 chipset but retains 90 per cent of the K20 Pro’s features.

Other phones with price cuts

Oppo Reno 2 F

The Oppo Reno 2 F is coming in at a starting price of Rs 17,990 during the Flipkart sale. This price applies for the variant with 6GB RAM and 265GB storage. The Reno 2 F features a 4000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel main camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will be selling at a price of Rs 28,999. This is much lower than the regular price of Rs 31,999. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 50W fast-charging system and a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip.

Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The Reno 10X Zoom was the flagship phone for Oppo last year and it’s available with a special discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The 128GB storage variant of the phone with 6GB RAM will be available at a price of Rs 26,990. The phone offers a 10X hybrid zoom camera and the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 10:22 AM IST

Best Sellers