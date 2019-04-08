IPL 2019: BSNL debuts Rs 199, Rs 499 STV prepaid plans with 1GB daily data, cricket scores as caller tunes

The IPL 2019 tournament is underway, and with an increasing users live streaming the T20 cricket matches on their smartphones, telcos are offering special prepaid plans that come with more data. State-run telecom operator, BSNL, has introduced two new prepaid STV plans priced at Rs 199 (Rs 201 for North) and Rs 499 with some interesting benefits.

Both plans offer unlimited local and national calling benefits. The plans also work in national roaming, and while BSNL does not have its network in Mumbai and Delhi, users will be able to take advantage of unlimited calling in these circles as well. As mentioned above, the highlight of these plans are that you get free cricket caller ring tone. So, every time someone calls you, they will be greeted with live cricket score.

Greet your Callers with the latest #CricketScore during the ongoing #T20Match hours & also get Unlimited Premium Caller Tunes after match time.

Unlimited Calls, 1 GB/Day & 100 SMS/Day. Recharge with Rs 199 (Rs 201 for North) with 28 Days Validity or Rs 499 with 90 Days Validity. pic.twitter.com/WQZ1HuwCFX — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 5, 2019

In case you want to set other caller ring tone, you can do that too. All you need to do is dial 56700 from your BSNL mobile number. BSNL is giving users free unlimited song selection as well. The Rs 199 (and Rs 201) plans come with a validity of 28 days, whereas the Rs 499 plan comes with a validity of 90 days. Users also get 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Lastly, the plans also include 1GB daily high-speed 3G data. Both the plans were initially introduced in Chennai circle and now they have been extended to other circles as well. That’s not all the plan also includes cricket score SMS alerts that will be sent at every 15-20 minutes intervals.

BSNL has also recently started bundling free Eros Now subscription with select prepaid STVs. The STVs priced at Rs 78, Rs 98, and Rs 298 are eligible for this offer.