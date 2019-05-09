comscore
IPL 2019: Chennai boasts the fastest 4G video load times, OpenSignal reveals

In the time and age where a lot of cricket buffs prefer streaming matches on their smartphone, Chennai is ranked the highest city with fast video load times.

  Published: May 9, 2019 8:43 AM IST
Cricket is not just a game; it is a religion for many in India. Every year, the IPL fever is high among cricket enthusiasts, and this year was no different. Unlike a few years ago, today, you can stream the entire match live on your 4G-enabled smartphone. And because data is cheap, you no longer need to worry about your internet bills. The IPL 2019 season is coming to an end, and a lot of enthusiasts will be glued to their smartphones to watch the games on the go. But which city offers the best 4G video streaming experience?

OpenSignal, the company that offers mobile analytics and insights into wireless connectivity, has analyzed 50 of India’s biggest cities. It has then ranked them based on the 4G video load times you get in a particular city. According to the firm’s findings, Chennai tops the list among the eight cities that host IPL matches, with an average load time of 6 seconds.

Taking the second and third spot are Kolkata with 6.2 seconds load time, followed by Hyderabad with load time of 6.4 seconds. For the fourth spot, there is a tie between Bangalore and Chandigarh (Mohali), with average load time of 6.7 seconds. Mumbai takes the sixth spot with 7 seconds, followed by Delhi and Jaipur with 7.1 and 7.6 seconds, respectively. The data was collected between Jan 1, 2019 and March 30, 2019.

But when you look at the overall load time through India, Thiruvananthapuram takes the top spot with load time of 5.8 seconds. Kota in Rajasthan and Vasai-Virar in Mumbai take the last two spots with load time of 8.1 and 8.3 seconds, respectively. So, if you take a look at the time taken to load a video on 4G network, it varies between 5.8 seconds and 8.3 seconds, which includes the initial buffering and playing the video.

While the data reveals average load time, it does not talk about which operator delivers the fastest connectivity. The data also doesn’t talk about the streaming quality, whether it was in SD or HD resolution. Yet, as an increasing number of customers are getting connected to the internet, mobile data plans have become cheaper, and it is a good thing.

Yes, internet usage is rising, and mobile video streaming experience is getting better in India, but there is still a lot of improvement, and as we are looking at 5G connectivity roughly a year from now, things are set to get even more interesting.

