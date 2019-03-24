IPL 2019: How to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians live online on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV

While Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the opening match of 2019 Indian Premier League, it remains to be seen how Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second game. The cricket match has already kick-started at 4:00PM. The next IPL 2019 match is between Delhi and Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled to begin today at 8:00PM.

Cricket fans can watch all the IPL 2019 matches on channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 in Hindi, Star Sports HD. Here’s how you can watch live streaming of IPL 2019 Hotstar and other platforms. However, if you are away from home then you can watch IPL 2019 live on Hotstar as it is the official online streaming partner for the Indian Premier League. If you don’t want to miss any cricket score and watch live IPL, then you can install the Hotstar app from Google Play Store and subscribe to Hotstar Premium.

But, you will have to spend money to watch it. There are a total of three plans, which Hotstar is offering for cricket lovers. One is Rs 199 plan, which will be valid for one month. You can take a seven-day free trial option. There is also Rs 299 per year (sports only), and Rs 999 per year options. You can also watch the cricket matches free of cost without even subscribing to Hotstar Premium, but the live stream will be delayed by five minutes. Additionally, more than 200 million cricket fans reportedly streamed the tournament online via Hotstar in 2018.

Apart from Hotstar, you can also watch live IPL on Reliance JioTV. However, the app is only available for Jio users. Furthermore, if you are in the United States, you can watch the Indian Premier League on Willow TV’s site. There is also YuppTV app, which will telecast the IPL for cricket lovers in Australia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe, and South and Central America. Lastly, Google will also show live cricket scores.