IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off today, and is slated to end in the month of May. The first face-off will be between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The match will commence from 7:30PM IST on March 23. Here’s how you can watch live streaming of IPL 2019 Hotstar and other platforms.

One can watch IPL 2019 live on Hotstar as it is the official online streaming partner for the Indian Premier League. If you don’t want to miss any cricket score and watch live IPL, then you can install the Hotstar app from Google Play Store and subscribe to Hotstar Premium. But, you will have to spend money to watch it. There are a total of three plans, which Hotstar is offering for cricket lovers.

One is Rs 199 plan, which will be valid for one month. You can take a seven-day free trial option. There is also Rs 299 per year (sports only), and Rs 999 per year options. You can also watch the cricket matches free of cost without even subscribing to Hotstar Premium, but the live stream will be delayed by five minutes. Additionally, more than 200 million cricket fans reportedly streamed the tournament online via Hotstar in 2018. Hotstar is basically an Indian-based streaming service owned by Star TV network.

Apart from Hotstar, you can also watch live IPL on Reliance JioTV. However, the app is only available for Jio users. Furthermore, if you are in the United States, you can watch the Indian Premier League on Willow TV’s site. There is also YuppTV app, which will telecast the IPL for cricket lovers in Australia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe, and South and Central America. Lastly, Google will also show live cricket scores.