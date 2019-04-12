IPL 2019: Reliance Jio introduces Rs 251 Cricket Data prepaid recharge with 2GB daily data

State-run telco BSNL recently introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 499 with 1GB daily data. Now, Reliance Jio has also introduced a special prepaid recharge plan aimed at cricket enthusiasts who look forward to stream IPL 2019 matches on their smartphones. The prepaid recharge is priced at Rs 251, and here’s everything you need to know.

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the prepaid plan is visible on MyJio app when you try to recharge your Jio number. We tried on the web portal (jio.com) but only able to see the tab, not the plan. However, we can expect it to be available for recharge on the web portal soon.

Talking about details, it is just a data-centric plan where users get 2GB daily high-speed 4G data, and once the limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 64Kbps. The plan is valid for 51 days, meaning users get a total of 102GB high-speed data. And because it is a data only plan, you don’t get free calling or SMS benefits. But the free data is applicable in national roaming also, which is a benefit.

For Jio users who can pay a little bit more to get and want calling benefits as well, there are Rs 198 and Rs 398 plans to choose from. Both offer unlimited calling, unlimited SMS and roaming, along with 2GB daily data. The Rs 198 plan offers 28 days validity, whereas the Rs 398 plan offers 70 days validity. There is another alternate plan priced at Rs 299 which offers 3GB daily data and 28 days validity, along with unlimited calling and SMS.