IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

BSNL has added new prepaid plans to its portfolio, which will benefit Indian Premier League (2019) lovers. While IPL is all set to kick off today, the telecom operator is offering Rs 199 and Rs 499 plans. These plans will give users regular data benefit, unlimited voice calls, and free Cricket SMS Alerts about the match, TelecomTalk reports.

To begin with, the cheaper Rs 199 prepaid plan will give you unlimited voice calls benefit, but it will be applicable in the home circle only. Do note that with this plan, BSNL users cannot travel to another circle, if they do, they will be charged at standard rates for voice calls. Apart from unlimited voice calls, customers also get 1GB of daily data. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. As mentioned above, the plan also offers Cricket PRBT along with Cricket SMS Alerts for the matches. Both Rs 199 and Rs 499 plans are already available across 20 telecom circles.

Coming to Rs 499 prepaid plan, you will get unlimited voice calls benefit, applicable in home and national roaming. Here too you will get 1GB of regular data. The plan also includes 100 daily SMSes, and free Cricket PRBT, coupled with endless song change option and Cricket SMS Alerts. This plan is valid for 90 days and is already available across all the BSNL circles.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

If 1GB daily data is not enough for you, then there is a Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offered by Reliance Jio. With this plan, you can get 1.5GB of high-speed internet data each day, unlimited voice calls, and unlimited SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, as per the telecom company’s website. Unlike Rs 199 BSNL plan, Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge plan is offering users 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes per day for a period of 28 days.