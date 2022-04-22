IPL 2022‘s 34th cricket match will take place today at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Today, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will compete against each other for the trophy. Notably, Delhi Capitals have played six matches up till now and has managed to win three of them. Its current run rate is 0.942. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand has a current run rate of 0.380. The team has won four matches out of six this IPL season. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today at 7.30 pm IST

For the unversed, Delhi Capitals is headed by Rishabh Pant whereas the Rajasthan Royals team is led by Sanju Samson.

IPL 2022: How to Watch today’s Match live Online

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar if they are watching it online.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Team

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Team

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(C), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL 2022: Points table

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.