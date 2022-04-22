comscore Tata IPL 2022: Here's How to Watch Today's DC Vs RR Match Live Online
  • Home
  • News
  • Ipl 2022 How To Watch Todays Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Cricket
News

Tata IPL 2022: How to Watch Today's Match 34 - Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match

News

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL 2022 match, viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar if they are watching it online.

Untitled design - 2022-04-22T122932.654

IPL 2022‘s 34th cricket match will take place today at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Today, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will compete against each other for the trophy. Notably, Delhi Capitals have played six matches up till now and has managed to win three of them. Its current run rate is 0.942. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand has a current run rate of 0.380. The team has won four matches out of six this IPL season. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today at 7.30 pm IST

For the unversed, Delhi Capitals is headed by Rishabh Pant whereas the Rajasthan Royals team is led by Sanju Samson. Also Read - Now get an update on IPL scores by saying Alexa

IPL 2022: How to Watch today’s Match live Online

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar if they are watching it online. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians match today at 7.30 pm

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Team

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal,  Devdutt Padikkal,  Sanju Samson(C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Team

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(C), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL 2022: Points table

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

IPL, IPL 2022, DC Vs RR

Image: IPL

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 2022: Mumbai India Vs Punjab Kings match today; scoreboard

How To

IPL 2022: Mumbai India Vs Punjab Kings match today; scoreboard
How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

How To

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa
IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's KKR Vs MI match

News

IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's KKR Vs MI match
IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today

How To

IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

How To

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

हिंदी समाचार

JCB का नाम तो कई बार सुना होगा, पर नहीं जानते होंगे इसकी ये खास बातें

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) और Moto G 5G (2022) लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा से है लैस

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला धांसू फोन, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Ola S1 Pro ने जोखिम में डाली जान! स्लो की बजाय स्पीड में दौड़ने लगा इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, टूटे हाथ-पैर

Qualcomm और MediaTek चिपसेट में मिली बड़ी खामी, एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स पर साइबर अटैक का खतरा

Latest Videos

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Features

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

News

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live
News
IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers