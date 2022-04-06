comscore IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's KKR Vs MI match
News

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians match today at 7.30 pm

News

In IPL 2022, KKR has managed to win two matches out of three as of now, Mumbai Indians is still managing to get off the mark in the points table.

Untitled design - 2022-04-06T172041.324

Kolkata Knight Riders will go up against Mumbai Indians today at the 14th match of IPL 2022. The match will take place at 7.30 pm today at the MCA Stadium in Pune. While KKR has managed to win two matches out of three as of now, Mumbai Indians is still managing to get off the mark in the points table. The Kolkata team has a run rate of 0.843 and that of Mumbai is -1.029. For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders is headed by Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians is led by Rohit Sharma. Also Read - IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders team

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians team

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

IPL 2022: Scoreboard

IPL, IPL 2022

Image: IPL

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  Published Date: April 6, 2022 5:22 PM IST

