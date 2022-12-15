iQOO 11 series launch date in India: Features, specs, price and other details

iQOO 11is slated to launch on January 10th, 2023, with sales starting on January 13, 2023. The iQOO 11 series was recently launched in China, along with the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphone. In India, the iQOO 11 series, including both non-Pro and Pro models, may come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which are the highest-end models for these phones. The India website of the brand now lists the iQOO 11 5G with a Notify Me button for future updates. Also Read - iQOO 11 5G launch in India set for January 2023: What to expect

iQOO 11 series price:

The iQOO 11 price in China is CNY 3,799 (which is around Rs 44,900). The iQOO 11 Pro price is CNY 4,999 (which is around Rs 59,200). Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

iQOO 11 series specifications:

The iQOO 11 series features a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+, but the iQOO 11 has a flat panel while the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved screen. Powering the series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The series also has a V2 chip dedicated to image processing. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. Also Read - iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

You get a triple camera system on the iQOO 11 series, but their camera sensors are slightly different. The iQOO 11 Pro, for instance, has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 13-megapixel portrait telephoto sensor. The vanilla iQOO 11 has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. Both phones feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO 11 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging.