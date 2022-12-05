iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

Smartphone brand IQOO is set to launch iQOO 11 5G on December 8 in Malaysia, Indonesia, and China. Now, the IQOO 11’s Chinese variant with the V2243A model number has received certification from the TENAA authority of China. The series will consist of two phones – iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. The iQOO 11 will be offered in two editions – Legend Edition and Alpha. While, the Pro model, on the other hand, is said to come in Alpha, Legend and Mint Green colours. The iQOO 11 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 200W wired fast charging support. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 5G will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. Also Read - iQoo 11 series launch rescheduled to December 8: Check details

iQOO 11 series expected specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, iQOOhas already confirmed that the upcoming iQOO 11 series will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The company has also confirmed while the iQOO 11 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging technology, the vanilla iQOO 11 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and feature support for 120W fast charging technology.

In addition to this, iQOO has also confirmed that both the smartphones, that is, the iQOO 11 Pro and the iQOO 11 will come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz E6 with support for 1440Hz PWM Dimming and a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a 2K resolution. While the vanilla iQOO 11 is tipped to come with a flat display, the iQoo 11 Pro will get a curved edge display.

Both the devices are tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage and run the FunTouch OS based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the iQOO 11 will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP portrait sensor. On the front, the phone will get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 50MP + 50MP + 48MP + 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Both the devices are also likely to come with the Vivo V2 custom ISP for improved portrait mode shots and video recording in low light condition.