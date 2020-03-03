iQOO 3 5G is all set to go on sale in India for the first time tomorrow. This 5G phone is competing against the Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 7T. The iQOO 3 price in India starts from Rs 36,990, but this price is for the 4G variant of the phone. Interested buyers can buy the latest iQOO 3 5G smartphone via Flipkart. Read on to know more about iQOO 3’s price in India, features, design, specifications, and more.

iQOO 3: India price, RAM, storage

The brand is offering the device in only three models – two in 5G and one is 4G. The iQOO 3 5G price in India is set at Rs 44,990, which is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 4G variant of the iQOO 3 comes with a starting price of Rs 36,990. For the mentioned price, customers will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 39,990. Some of the top features of the iQOO 3 are a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging tech and more.

Specifications, features

The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch sensitive buttons too. The upcoming iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

The handset supports 1x, 5x and 20x zoom as well. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth and telephoto. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. It is being offered in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver, and Volcano Earth color options.