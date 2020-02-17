comscore iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch
The iQOO 3 5G page has gone live on Flipkart, revealing the device will feature the top-notch Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iQOO 3 India launch

The iQOO 3 5G smartphone will be launched in India on February 25. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming iQOO 3 phone. The device was recently spotted on AnTuTu with an impressive combined score of 597,583 points. Now, the iQOO 3 5G page has gone live on Flipkart, revealing the device will feature the top-notch Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It will be the first the Snapdragon 865 device to launch in India. Also, this will be the first device to support 5G connectivity in the country. The smartphone is expected to launch with a modern punch-hole display, UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. The Antutu benchmark score suggests that iQOO 3 5G could launch in 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The upcoming iQOO 3 5G is said to pack a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset could feature a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter.  There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth and telephoto. It could offer a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging tech.

Talking about charging speeds of flagship devices in India, Huawei P30 Pro comes with 40W, and Galaxy Ultra with 45W. The Realme X2 Pro sports 50W Super VOOC technology, while OnePlus 7T Pro features 30W charging. Oppo Reno Ace already offers 65W charging, but it is currently not available in India. It will take some time for the companies to launch smartphones with 100W or 120W fast-charging solutions.

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: What to expect

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: What to expect

The smartphone is tipped to run Android 10 out of the box. The iQOO 3 5G will be compatible with 5G dual-mode network support both SA and NSA networks. It will also support n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78 / n79 six-band. The company is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the front as per past reports. We will know more about this smartphone in the coming days.

