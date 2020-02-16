iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 appears on Antutu

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand is set to launch its flagship 5G smartphone on February 25 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing key features of the device. We already know that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The company has also confirmed support for 5G network when it becomes official. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Antutu benchmark, revealing its performance.

On Antutu, the iQOO 3 5G scored 5,75,883 with a CPU subscore of 1,84,003. As noted by ITHome, it scored 2,24,871 in GPU test and 1,07,315 in MEM test. The UX score for the device was recorded at 81,394. The benchmark score also reveals that iQOO 3 5G is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is expected to feature a display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The leaks so far have indicated that iQOO 3 5G will come with Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. It will use UFS 3.1 flash storage and LPDDR5 memory as well. The smartphone will be compatible with 5G dual mode network support both SA and NSA networks. It will also support n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78 / n79 six-band. The launch of iQOO 3 is set for 11:30AM IST on February 25. In China, the launch is said to begin at 2:00PM local time on the same day.

Ahead of the launch, iQOO 3 also appeared on Geekbench listing, confirming key specifications. The device scored 899 in the single-core test and 3,229 in the multi-core test. The tests were performed on the latest Geekbench version 5 and it also confirmed 12GB RAM LPDDR5 memory. The smartphone is tipped to run Android 10 out of the box.

We are expecting to see a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera design. The company has also been teasing camera and charging capabilities. It will sport quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth and telephoto. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,410mAh battery with support for 55W fast charge. We will know more about this smartphone in the coming days.