IQOO 3 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected price, features, specs

The iQOO 3 will compete with the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The iQOO 3 price in India is said to be Rs 40,000 for the 5G model.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 9:02 AM IST
iQOO 3

Just yesterday, Realme launched its 5G phone in India and now, iQOO is set to launch its first phone in the country, which is also a 5G device. The iQOO 3 India launch will take place today at 12:00PM. The brand will also be live streaming the iQOO 3 launch via its social media channels. The device will go on sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been teased and leaked about iQOO 3.

The latest 5G device will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch-hole design. The iQOO 3 will compete with the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The iQOO 3 price in India is said to be Rs 40,000 for the 5G model, while its 4G variant could cost Rs 35,000. Its rival the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 37,999 in India. Read on to know more about the new iQOO 3.

Specifications, features (expected)

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. The 5G smartphone is expected to launch with a modern punch-hole display, UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. The Antutu benchmark score suggests that iQOO 3 5G could launch in 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The upcoming iQOO 3 5G is said to pack a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset could feature a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter.  There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth and telephoto. It could offer a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging tech. Talking about charging speeds of flagship devices in India, Huawei P30 Pro comes with 40W, and Galaxy Ultra with 45W.

The smartphone is tipped to run Android 10 out of the box. The iQOO 3 5G will be compatible with 5G dual-mode network support both SA and NSA networks. It will also support n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78 / n79 six-band. The company is expected to add two cameras on the front.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 8:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 9:02 AM IST

