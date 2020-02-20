iQOO 3 will be launched in India on February 25, and ahead of the launch, quite a few details have surfaced online. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart, and iQOO 3 price in India will reportedly be under Rs 45,000. The brand will be launching both the 5G and 4G versions of the iQOO 3 in India. The flagship device will draw its power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC. An image on Weibo has also revealed the color variants of the phone. Read on to know more.

iQOO 3 specifications, features, price in India (leaked)

The 4G version of the iQOO 3 will be priced around Rs 35,000 in India, whereas the 5G version will cost around Rs 40,000. The company has already teased that the smartphone will feature a big display with 180Hz touch response rate. It will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and an Ultra Game mode too. It will be available in Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, and Quantum Silver color options, as per leaked Weibo images.

91Mobiles reported that the iQOO 3 will also be made available offline. The leaked photos also revealed the design of the upcoming flagship from iQOO. The handset will pack quad cameras at the back. It features a hole-punch display design and the cut out is placed on the top right side of the screen. It will arrive with a ‘Polar View Display’ with a Super AMOLED panel. The leaked image also mentioned that the device will pack LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The quad rear camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is teased to integrate an AI eye-tracking tech as well. Under the hood will be a 4,400mAh battery. It will offer support for 55W Super Flash Charge, and a HiFi AK4377A PA amplifier too. A few renders revealed that the iQOO 3 will have a 3.5mm audio jack on top. The handset is expected to ship with Android 10 out of the box.