iQOO 3 teased, could feature UFS 3.1 storage

Vivo sub-brand iQOO recently teased its upcoming smartphone. The phone will likely be called the iQOO 3. iQOO shared a poster for the new device on Chinese Social Media Site Weibo and teased the phone. The brand also recently announced that it will soon launch a 5G flagship phone in India.

While the poster does not officially name the upcoming smartphone, the poster does confirm the arrival of a new smartphone with UFS 3.1 storage. A separate post mentions “UFS 3.1 is so fast to use.”

iQOO 3: Expected specifications

“See you in February,” adds the second post. The iQOO 3 recently appeared on TENAA with the model number 1955A and full specifications. The listing also revealed that the smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint reader underneath. According to some recently leaked images, the phone will also sport a punch-hole front camera on the top right with a 16-megapixel camera in it.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 3 will feature a 64-megapixel main camera joined by a 2-megapixel and two 13-megapixel sensors. The iQOO 3 also has an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The iQOO 3 will come with the latest Android 10 out of the box. It could also feature 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM. The phone will likely have two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. Further, the phone will support 5G connectivity and also come with a 4,370mAh battery. The phone will most likely feature a USB-C port that will support fast charging.

The launch date of the Vivo iQOO 3 is not yet revealed. However, since the phone has already bagged its TENAA certification and the company has started teasing it, we expect the device to launch soon. However, interested consumers will still not be able to use 5G services in India. It is estimated that 5G technologies are still a year or two away from coming to mainstream use in the country.