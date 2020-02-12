comscore iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology | BGR India
iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology: Everything we know so far

The brand is expected to launch its first 5G smartphone; the iQOO 3 on February 25, 2020. According to the latest information, the smartphone is likely to support 55W fast charging technology.

  Published: February 12, 2020 12:45 PM IST
IQOO Monster Inside

iQOO, the latest smartphone brand to enter the Indian market, is currently working on launching its first smartphone. The brand is expected to launch its first 5G smartphone – the iQOO 3 – on February 25. According to the latest information we’ve come across, the upcoming smartphone will support 55W fast charging technology. This is faster than the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 45W wired charging. iQOO 3 takes one the competition including the likes of Huawei P30 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, and Poco X2.

iQOO 3 55W fast charging details and comparison

Talking about charging speeds of flagship devices in India, Huawei P30 Pro comes with 40W, and Galaxy Ultra with 45W. The Realme X2 Pro sports 50W Super VOOC technology, while OnePlus 7T Pro features 30W charging. Oppo Reno Ace already offers 65W charging, but it is currently not available in India.

Taking a look at the competition, companies including Xiaomi and Vivo are currently working on even faster-charging solutions. As previously noted Vivo announced its Super FlashCharge 120W technology while Xiaomi was working on a 100W charging technology. Beyond this, a recent report also indicated that Nubia Red Magic 5G may feature a whopping 80W fast charging technology.

Regardless of these announcements and teasers, iQOO 3 will likely be the fastest charging smartphone in India for some time. This is likely because of the delay in the newer flagship smartphones to India. More than that, most solutions are more prototype at the current stage. It will take some time for the companies to launch smartphones with 100W or 120W fast-charging solutions.

iQOO 3 with 5G support and Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: Report

iQOO 3 with 5G support and Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: Report

In addition, the upcoming iQOO smartphone is also expected to feature 5G connectivity. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution that will run on Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other specifications and features include Android 10-based Funtouch OS, 4,370mAh battery, and 64-megapixel primary camera. The company is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the front as per past reports.

  Published Date: February 12, 2020 12:45 PM IST

