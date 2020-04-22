The iQOO 3 smartphone will receive a price cut in India tomorrow. The company has announced via its official Twitter handle that it will reveal the new price of the iQOO 3 in India on April 23. The image that the brand has shared suggests that the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of iQOO 3 4G will get a price cut and will be available at a more affordable price. The 4G version of the iQOO 3 is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 38,990, which is the same price mentioned in the image.

Originally, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of iQOO 3 4G was launched with a price tag of Rs 36,990 in India. Due to the recent GST rate hike, the prices of the iQOO 3 smartphone were increased. The top features of the device are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48-megapixel main shooter, AMOLED panel, and more. Read on to know more about the handset.

Specifications, features

The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch-sensitive buttons too. The upcoming iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth, and telephoto. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. It is being offered in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver, and Volcano Earth color options.