comscore iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow: Check specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow: Check specifications and other details
News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow: Check specifications and other details

News

The image that the brand has shared suggests that the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of iQOO 3 4G will be available at a more affordable price.

  • Updated: April 22, 2020 5:43 PM IST
iQOO-3-5G-review-BGR-India-2

The iQOO 3 smartphone will receive a price cut in India tomorrow. The company has announced via its official Twitter handle that it will reveal the new price of the iQOO 3 in India on April 23. The image that the brand has shared suggests that the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of iQOO 3 4G will get a price cut and will be available at a more affordable price. The 4G version of the iQOO 3 is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 38,990, which is the same price mentioned in the image.

Originally, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of iQOO 3 4G was launched with a price tag of Rs 36,990 in India. Due to the recent GST rate hike, the prices of the iQOO 3 smartphone were increased. The top features of the device are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48-megapixel main shooter, AMOLED panel, and more. Read on to know more about the handset.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

Specifications, features

The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch-sensitive buttons too. The upcoming iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth, and telephoto. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. It is being offered in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver, and Volcano Earth color options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 5:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

News

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch
Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company

News

Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company
Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus

News

Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus
Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, Specs

News

Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, Specs

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

iPhone 12 सीरीज के प्रोडक्शन में हो सकती है देरी, iPhone SE Plus के लंबा हो सकता है इंतजार

आरोग्य सेतू एप के जरिए सामने आए तीन कोरोना संक्रमित संदिग्ध

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster
iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

News

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3
Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

News

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty