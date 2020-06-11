comscore iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color launched: Price in India, specifications
iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price in India, offers, specifications

The iQOO 3 price in India starts at Rs 34,990, and for the same price, you can also buy the new orange color.

  • Updated: June 11, 2020 10:30 AM IST
The  Volcanic Orange color variant of iQOO 3 is now official and you can get it via Flipkart. The device is also available in two other colors, including Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The newly launched Volcanic Orange color of iQOO 3 is listed in both the 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The iQOO 3 price in India starts at Rs 34,990, and for the same price, you can also buy the new orange color.

The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. As for the offers, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 3,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI transactions. You also up to Rs 13,950 discount on exchange. All these sale offers make the deal merrier. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

iQOO 3: Specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is backed by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is no option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 out of the box

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the back of the device. The main camera of the iQOO 3 is a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The fourth camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

Features Vivo IQOO 3
Price 36990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
OS Android 10
Display Bezelless Display with punch-hole display, Super AMOLED, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch-6.44 inches (16.36 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera 48+13+13+2 MP
Front Camera 16 MP f/2.4
Battery 4440 mAh
  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 10:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 11, 2020 10:30 AM IST

