iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

The iQOO 3 gaming-oriented flagship smartphone is soon going to launch in a new color variant called Volcanic Orange. The new variant will add up to the already existing two color variants available in India. These are the Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colors. The Volcanic Orange color variant will be available for purchase in both the 128 GB and 256 GB variants. The price starts at Rs 34,990 and the new color will be available starting June 11. Also Read - iQOO 3 now available for just Rs 31,990 for a limited time; here’s how to get it

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the back of the device. Also Read - iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition features Carbon Fiber back, themed UI and more

Watch: How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

The main camera of the iQOO 3 is a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The fourth camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture. Also Read - iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates; company confirms

iQOO also launched a Limited Edition Transformers themed variant of the iQOO 3 5G overseas. The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition has the same internal specifications as the regular variant. It, however, comes with an Autobots logo on the back of the phone. Moreover, the back now has a carbon fiber-like finish that looks great. However, this could simply be a carbon fiber paint job under the glass. The frame of the phone and the rims of the camera module now have a gold accent on top too. The power button on the right now also features an orange color scheme.

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition runs on Android 10 out of the box but the UI looks very different. There is now a completely themed look and feel, complete with special icons, wallpapers, and “interactive interfaces”. Even the packaging is special here. It remains to be seen if this variant too will eventually make it to India.