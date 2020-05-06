iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates

iQOO 3, the first smartphone from iQOO brand in India, will get two major software updates. The company has now announced that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. In addition, the company has also tweeted that the device will get security updates for three years. Ahead of the announcement via a tweet on May 4, the company had revealed the same information to BGR India in an exclusive interview last month. Also Read - iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specifications, sale details

During a telephonic interview last month, Gagan Arora, Director – Marketing, iQOO India, revealed the company's software plans. He told us that iQOO 3 will be one of the earliest to get Android 11. He also confirmed that the promise is for two major software updates and three years of security updates.

"iQOO 3 will be one of the few smartphones to get the newest release of Android. The release of this update depends on when Google makes Android 11 update official. We will definitely be among the first few brands to release the update. With the update, we are also promising that iQOO 3 will receive Android security updates till February 2023," he said.

Get the best of everything in a single package. Buy an #iQOO3, and get 2 major Android updates, along with regular security, and OTA updates for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/BB7nguK6Oa — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 4, 2020

The official promise around software updates comes just weeks after the company announced price cut for the smartphone. iQOO announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the iQOO 3 last month. The iQOO 3 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 34,990. The variant with 256GB storage is now available for Rs 37,990. The 5G variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will continue to be available for Rs 44,990.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 4,400mAh battery. There is support for 55W fast charging and in-display fingerprint sensor.