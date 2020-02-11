iQOO 3 with 5G to launch in India on February 25: Report

India could get its first 5G smartphone on February 25, 2020. iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, is reportedly planning to make its debut in India soon. The company recently confirmed that it will be the first to launch a 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, a report claims that the company will make its 5G smartphone official on February 25. While the launch date seems to be confirmed, the name of the device is not known just yet.

According to 91mobiles, this smartphone could be the iQOO 3, which has been rumored to launch for sometime. This is also the device tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. On Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform, the iQOO 3 5G name has appeared in the form of a teaser image. The leaked image showed that the iQOO 3 will feature a vertically stacked quad rear camera setup. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash. There is a volume rocker and power button on the right side. At the top, there is a 3.5mm audio jack.

iQOO 3 Launch: Expected Specifications

Ahead of its launch, the iQOO 3 has appeared on TENAA and the certification shows key specifications. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and output Full HD+ resolution. It will sport a punch hole display and offer a 20:9 aspect ratio. This is in line with the leaked images of the smartphone. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which comes with 5G modem for next-gen telephony. The smartphone is also tipped to come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage.

We will likely see iQOO 3 run Funtouch OS based on Android 10. The main camera on the back could be the 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel shooter. There will be dual 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel depth sensor joining this setup. At the front, we could see a 16-megapixel sensor for imaging experience. Under the hood, the 5G smartphone will be supported by a 4,370mAh battery and support 55W fast charging. We will know more details as we get closer to the launch of the smartphone.