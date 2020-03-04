comscore iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today | BGR India
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G support goes on first sale today: Price, Offers and Specifications

iQOO 3 was launched in India last week as only the second smartphone with 5G support. While 5G is not available in India, the smartphone comes with flagship specifications.

  Published: March 4, 2020 8:59 AM IST
iQOO-3

The iQOO 3 will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart and the company’s website. The smartphone debuted as part of iQOO’s launch lineup in the country last week. During the sale today, the smartphone will be available for purchase in two colors: Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The smartphone is only the second device in the country to offer 5G support.

iQOO 3 sale: Price, Specifications and Offers

The iQOO 3 will be available in three storage variants during the sale today. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 36,990. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 39,990. The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 44,990. iQOO has confirmed that 8GB RAM variants are 4G devices while the 12GB RAM variant also supports 5G networks. The sale, which starts at 12:00PM IST, will see attractive offers.

During the sale, the smartphone will be available with a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and all EMI transactions. There is also extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange for any mobile. Other benefits include additional data worth Rs 12,000 from Jio and no cost EMI up to 12 months. “With industry-first innovative features and technology backed by 5G capabilities, iQOO 3 is a bundle package of best-in-class features, attractive offers and aggressive pricing in the premium segment,” Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India said.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the back of the device. The main camera uses a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture.

iQOO 3 Review: The heavyweight challenger with 5G

iQOO 3 Review: The heavyweight challenger with 5G

It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The fourth camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture. It runs iQOO UI based on Android 10 and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,400mAh battery and it supports 55W fast charging as well. The company claims it can charge to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

  Published Date: March 4, 2020 8:59 AM IST

