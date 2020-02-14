Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand could beat others by launching the first Snapdragon 865 smartphone in India. The company is set to launch iQOO 3 on February 25 in India. The launch event is set to start around noon and will take place in Mumbai. Interesting thing being that the launch is scheduled at the same time as the Chinese launch. As soon as it becomes official, the iQOO 3 is expected to become available on Flipkart as well iqoo.com. With iQOO 3, India is expected to get its first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone.

To recall, iQOO was launched as a gaming-centric smartphone brand by Vivo in China. Now, the company is bringing this brand to Indian smartphone market as well. In fact, the Chinese company is doing it in style. Instead of launching older models, the company is set to launch a brand new device. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has been teasing the launch for some time. It will be the first smartphone with 5G support in India. However, it is important to note that India does not have 5G mobile networks yet.

With iQOO 3, we are looking at a smartphone that will be future proof when it comes to network support. There are also rumors that the version launching in India won’t have 5G support. It is most likely to have the same hardware as its Chinese counterpart but will be restricted to 4G due to network limitations. According to the leaks and teasers so far, the smartphone is tipped to feature a single punch hole display at the front.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature either 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It is expected to support UFS 3.1 storage and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device will also come housed with a 4,370mAh battery. For Vivo, iQOO has always been about flagship specifications and gaming performance. The iQOO 3 is expected to deliver flagship specifications and performance. The big thing to watch would be the price since it will be the first with Snapdragon 865 in India.