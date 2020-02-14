comscore iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch on February 25 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: What to expect
News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25: What to expect

News

With iQOO 3, India is expected to get its first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

  • Updated: February 14, 2020 9:53 PM IST
vivo iqoo pro 5g main

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand could beat others by launching the first Snapdragon 865 smartphone in India. The company is set to launch iQOO 3 on February 25 in India. The launch event is set to start around noon and will take place in Mumbai. Interesting thing being that the launch is scheduled at the same time as the Chinese launch. As soon as it becomes official, the iQOO 3 is expected to become available on Flipkart as well iqoo.com. With iQOO 3, India is expected to get its first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone.

Related Stories


To recall, iQOO was launched as a gaming-centric smartphone brand by Vivo in China. Now, the company is bringing this brand to Indian smartphone market as well. In fact, the Chinese company is doing it in style. Instead of launching older models, the company is set to launch a brand new device. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has been teasing the launch for some time. It will be the first smartphone with 5G support in India. However, it is important to note that India does not have 5G mobile networks yet.

With iQOO 3, we are looking at a smartphone that will be future proof when it comes to network support. There are also rumors that the version launching in India won’t have 5G support. It is most likely to have the same hardware as its Chinese counterpart but will be restricted to 4G due to network limitations. According to the leaks and teasers so far, the smartphone is tipped to feature a single punch hole display at the front.

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology: Everything we know so far

Also Read

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology: Everything we know so far

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature either 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It is expected to support UFS 3.1 storage and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device will also come housed with a 4,370mAh battery. For Vivo, iQOO has always been about flagship specifications and gaming performance. The iQOO 3 is expected to deliver flagship specifications and performance. The big thing to watch would be the price since it will be the first with Snapdragon 865 in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 8:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2020 9:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch on February 25iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch on February 25 | BGR India
News
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch on February 25iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch on February 25 | BGR India
AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately | BGR India

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately | BGR India

Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

News

Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

Here are the 5 best horror games releasing in 2020

Photo Gallery

Here are the 5 best horror games releasing in 2020

Here are the 5 best horror games releasing in 2020

Photo Gallery

Here are the 5 best horror games releasing in 2020

Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB RAM model price permanently slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB RAM model price permanently slashed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately | BGR India

Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

Samsung Galaxy S20+ red color model hands-on video leaked

Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25
Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android

News

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model
Xiaomi Mi 10 launched: Price, full specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched: Price, full specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

पैनासोनिक (Panasonic) लेकर आया कनेक्टेड लिविंग प्लेटफॉर्म मिराई

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के 29,000 रुपये तक सस्ते होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25
News
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25
AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately | BGR India

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately | BGR India
Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

News

Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch
Samsung Galaxy S20+ red color model hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ red color model hands-on video leaked
Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch