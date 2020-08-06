iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

iQOO is a fairly new brand to the Indian smartphone space but it has gained a lot of popularity in the premium segment. The iQOO 3 is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones that you can take home now. Outside India, iQOO is coming up with a lot of gaming-centric phones across various price points. The next one coming out is the iQOO 5 and leaks have revealed a couple of posters talking about its details. Also Read - iQOO 5 Series with support for ultra-fast 120W charging to launch on August 17

Thanks to a report from Gizmochina, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared few official posters of the iQOO 5. These posters have a few highlight features of the iQOO 5, including the design and internals. iQOO may have taken inspiration from its sister brands in terms of the design. Additionally, iQOO is not going for the absolute latest in terms of chipset but it is the second most powerful hardware an Android phone can use.

iQOO 5 Design

The iQOO 5 goes for a modern curved edge display instead of the flat display from the previous models. The design appears similar to the OnePlus 8, Vivo X50 Pro and Oppo Find X2. There's a small punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the camera. The source mentions that this is a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Hence, it seems like the same display panel as the ones you find in the aforementioned smartphones. You can also expect an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Snapdragon 865 is back

This is the surprising part. The iQOO 5 is coming with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is not the most powerful one for Android phones this year. Most late-2020 smartphones are coming out with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which is the most powerful one. The new model is using the Snapdragon 865 chip from early 2020.

Practically, the Snapdragon 865 chip is as capable as the Plus variant. iQOO may be optimising the chipset for the new model to extract more performance. Additionally, this could help to keep the prices slightly lower. Apart from the Snapdragon 865, the iQOO 5 brings UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Hence, performance should not be a bottleneck for this one. We expect the phone to use iQOO’s custom skin based on Android 10.

Another confirmed feature for the iQOO 5 is the uber-fast 120W fast-charging system. This phone will be among the first few phones in the world to use the 120W charging system. The technology promises to fill the phone’s battery completely in 15 minutes flat. This is much faster than the previous 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging that used to take almost 20 minutes to fill up an average 4500mAh battery.