iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro officially launched: Check price, specs

iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro officially launched: 120W fast charge, price and other specifications

The iQOO 5 series is now official and it brings cutting-edge features such as a 120Hz refresh rate display, 50-megapixel camera and 120W fast-charging system. Both phones have launched in China only for now.

  Published: August 17, 2020 2:47 PM IST
It has been in the leaks and teasers for long and now it is here. The iQOO 5 series is now official in China with two variants. There’s the standard iQOO 5 starting at 3998 Yuan (approximately Rs 43,000) with all flagship features The iQOO 5 Pro throws in a couple of premium features at a starting price of 4998 Yuan (approximately Rs 54,000). Both phones support 5G connectivity featuring the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also Read - iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

Let’s go through the prices of the iQOO 5 series first. The standard iQOO 5 has a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that costs 3998 Yuan (approximately Rs 43,000). There’s another variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage costing 4298 Yuan. The most high-end variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costing 4598 Yuan. Also Read - iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price in India, offers, specifications

As for the iQOO 5 Pro, there are just two variants with special edition colours. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costing 4998 Yuan (approximately Rs 54,000). For those who want to bump the RAM to 12GB, they will have to spend 5498 Yuan. The Pro variant comes in Track Version (carbon fibre pattern with blue accents) and Legendary Edition (made of white leather with BMW M colours). iQOO is now the global partner of BMW M Motorsport division. Also Read - iQOO 3 now available for just Rs 31,990 for a limited time; here’s how to get it

iQOO 5 series specifications

Both the iQOO 5 series phones are pretty similar in terms of specifications. However, the Pro just gets a few premium features over the standard model. There is a Snapdragon 865 chipset powering both these phones, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There’s a larger heat dissipation system with thermal conductivity gel. iQOO is sticking to its iQOO UI based on Android 10 as the operating system.

There’s a 6.56-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner common in both the models. However, the standard model gets a flat display while the Pro variant gains a curved edge display. Both go as bright as 1,300 nits and both support HDR10+ colours. There’s a punch-hole cutout in the corner holding a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and videos.

When it comes to the main cameras, there’s a triple camera system as standard. The main camera is using a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor from the Vivo X50 Pro. The Pro model gets to have a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 13-megapixel 5X optical periscope camera. The Pro variant also gets OIS and 8K video recording.

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

The regular iQOO 5 comes with a 4500mAh battery and gets the 55W fast wired charging system. The iQOO 5 Pro gets a smaller 4000mAh battery only. This one, however, gets support for the 120W fast wired charging system. Both phones also get a stereo speaker setup, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Best Sellers