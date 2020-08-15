comscore iQOO 5 Pro alleged hands-on images leaked online: All you need to know
News

iQOO 5 Pro alleged hands-on images leaked online: All you need to know

News

The hands-on images of the alleged iQOO 5 Pro device have been spotted online, giving us a glimpse of what could be the design of it.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 8:51 PM IST
iQOO-5-Pro-image

iQOO is all set to expand its smartphone portfolio by adding the iQOO 5 series. The company is planning to launch the new devices on August 17. As per several reports, the iQOO 5 series will include two smartphones. One of them will be a regular version and the premium model will reportedly be called 5 Pro. Read on to know more about them. Also Read - iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

iQOO 5 Pro alleged hands-on image details

There might also be the iQOO 5 BMW special edition. Ahead of the launch, many leaks about the upcoming iQOO 5 series have appeared online. Now, hands-on images of the alleged iQOO 5 Pro device have been spotted online, giving us a glimpse of what could be the design of it. The leaked image, which was spotted on Weibo, suggests that the smartphone will pack a punch-hole design. Also Read - iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back, blue accents

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The screen’s size is still unknown, but the iQOO 5 Pro appears to be having a curved display. It looks like the handset will have thin bezels on the sides. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming iQOO phone will offer support for 120Hz refresh rate display. One of the images also shows that the iQOO 5 Pro will feature a kevlar back panel. It will have a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back. The handset could sport a triple-camera setup, which will be assisted by dual-LED flash, one of which is reportedly a periscope lens that supports 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. Also Read - iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

iQOO 5 spotted on Geekbench with 12GB RAM

Alongside the iQOO 5 Pro hands-on images, the standard version has also been spotted on online. The iQOO 5 has made an appearance on Geekbench, carrying the V2024A model number. This is the second time that this device has appeared on this site. It was previously spotted with 8GB RAM, and the new listing shows a 12GB RAM variant. The listing also reiterated that the new smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and run Android 10 OS.

  Published Date: August 15, 2020 8:51 PM IST

