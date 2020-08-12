comscore iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back, blue accents
News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back, blue accents

News

Check out all you need to know about the recently teased iQOO 5 Pro BMW edition.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 1:34 PM IST
iqoo 5 pro BMW edition

Smartphone brand iQOO recently confirmed that the company has become an official partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 season. To celebrate the partnership, iQOO will be launching a special BMW edition of the iQOO 5 smartphones. Launching on August 17, the phone will feature a special design that takes cues from the BMW design language. Also Read - iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

The brand also recently launched a new teaser that gives a good look at the upcoming special edition iQOO 5 from the back. The back has a textured carbon fiber finish and there are curved edges around the sides with a blue accent color. Also Read - iQOO 5 design leaks, brings curved edge display and Snapdragon 865 chip

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

There is also a triple camera setup on the back. While the specifications of the three cameras are unknown as of now, the third sensor looks like a periscope zoom lens. As per a report by GizmoChina, the iQOO 5 Pro supports 16mm to 135mm focal length and will also come with 5X optical and 60X digital zoom thanks to that periscope lens. Also Read - iQOO 5 Series with support for ultra-fast 120W charging to launch on August 17

There are also two devices in the iQOO 5 series, the vanilla variant, and a pro variant. Both the smartphones are expected to arrive with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will also be LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 5 is expected to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with support for 55W charging. The Pro variant could also feature a curved glass panel of the same size. There is reportedly 120W fast charging on the pro variant.

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

Also Read

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

iQOO could soon make tablets and notebooks

In other news, the company will reportedly soon also be venturing into making tablets and notebooks. A report from ITHome revealed that the brand has filed a trademark application for two devices called “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK”. iQOO is known as a smartphone brand that focuses on the gaming sector; maybe we will see iQOO tablets or notebooks with a focus on gaming too.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched
Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

News

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant sale date announced

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back
Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

News

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera
iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 in Amazon Independence Day Sale

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 in Amazon Independence Day Sale
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 3 Pro की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

OnePlus TV मॉडल्स को अब वनप्लस ऑनलाइन स्टोर से खरीद सकेंगे आप

ROG Phone 3 स्मार्टफोन का 12GB रैम वेरिएंट इस तारीख को खरीद सकेंगे आप

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन पर आया MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

Realme Smart TV अब देशभर के 1,250 ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets
Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

News

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details
Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant sale date announced

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant sale date announced

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers