iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Smartphone brand iQOO recently confirmed that the company has become an official partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 season. To celebrate the partnership, iQOO will be launching a special BMW edition of the iQOO 5 smartphones. Launching on August 17, the phone will feature a special design that takes cues from the BMW design language. Also Read - iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

The brand also recently launched a new teaser that gives a good look at the upcoming special edition iQOO 5 from the back. The back has a textured carbon fiber finish and there are curved edges around the sides with a blue accent color. Also Read - iQOO 5 design leaks, brings curved edge display and Snapdragon 865 chip

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

There is also a triple camera setup on the back. While the specifications of the three cameras are unknown as of now, the third sensor looks like a periscope zoom lens. As per a report by GizmoChina, the iQOO 5 Pro supports 16mm to 135mm focal length and will also come with 5X optical and 60X digital zoom thanks to that periscope lens. Also Read - iQOO 5 Series with support for ultra-fast 120W charging to launch on August 17

There are also two devices in the iQOO 5 series, the vanilla variant, and a pro variant. Both the smartphones are expected to arrive with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will also be LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 5 is expected to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with support for 55W charging. The Pro variant could also feature a curved glass panel of the same size. There is reportedly 120W fast charging on the pro variant.

iQOO could soon make tablets and notebooks

In other news, the company will reportedly soon also be venturing into making tablets and notebooks. A report from ITHome revealed that the brand has filed a trademark application for two devices called “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK”. iQOO is known as a smartphone brand that focuses on the gaming sector; maybe we will see iQOO tablets or notebooks with a focus on gaming too.