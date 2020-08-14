iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

iQOO is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India, as per the latest teaser. The company is all set to launch its iQOO 5 series in China on August 17. There are high chances that the brand is planning to unveil the same device in the Indian market too. The teaser image that iQOO India has shared on Twitter doesn’t mention the name of the upcoming device, but it is widely expected to launch iQOO 5. Also Read - iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back, blue accents

The teaser includes the hashtag '#DrivePerformance coming soon.' There is an image that showcases a race track in the background, suggesting it will offer a powerful processor. The company is saying that "A new race is on the horizon, get ready to witness a performance like never before." The rest of the details are currently under wraps, but iQOO is expected to reveal the launch date and features soon.

iQOO has already revealed that it has partnered with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DMT season. It was recently reported that the company will launch the special edition of the BMW iQOO 5 series on August 17. The design of the iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition was also teased. It suggested that the device will have a textured rear panel with curved edges.

At the backside, there could be three sensors housed in a vertically-aligned camera module. The details of the three lenses are currently unknown. A few renders hint that it could have a periscope zoom lens. It is expected to arrive with support for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The iQOO 5 series is said to include two phones. Both models are said to offer support for 120Hz refresh rate. They are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will be backed by LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.