comscore iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
News

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

News

iQOO has shared an image via its official Twitter handle, which suggests that its upcoming iQOO 5 devices will soon be launched in India.

  • Published: August 14, 2020 8:37 PM IST
iQOO 5

iQOO is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India, as per the latest teaser. The company is all set to launch its iQOO 5 series in China on August 17. There are high chances that the brand is planning to unveil the same device in the Indian market too. The teaser image that iQOO India has shared on Twitter doesn’t mention the name of the upcoming device, but it is widely expected to launch iQOO 5. Also Read - iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back, blue accents

The teaser includes the hashtag ‘#DrivePerformance coming soon.’ There is an image that showcases a race track in the background, suggesting it will offer a powerful processor. The company is saying that “A new race is on the horizon, get ready to witness a performance like never before.” The rest of the details are currently under wraps, but iQOO is expected to reveal the launch date and features soon. Also Read - iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

iQOO has already revealed that it has partnered with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DMT season. It was recently reported that the company will launch the special edition of the BMW iQOO 5 series on August 17. The design of the iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition was also teased. It suggested that the device will have a textured rear panel with curved edges. Also Read - iQOO 5 design leaks, brings curved edge display and Snapdragon 865 chip

At the backside, there could be three sensors housed in a vertically-aligned camera module. The details of the three lenses are currently unknown. A few renders hint that it could have a periscope zoom lens. It is expected to arrive with support for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The iQOO 5 series is said to include two phones. Both models are said to offer support for 120Hz refresh rate. They are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will be backed by LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 8:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
News
iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

News

LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers

News

Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers

TikTok India's Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

News

TikTok India's Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Interviews

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers

TikTok India's Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

News

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back
iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

News

iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

हिंदी समाचार

SNOKOR iROCKER TWS ईयरबड्स का ब्लू वेरिएंट और 10W चार्जर हुए लॉन्च

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

इंडियन ब्रांड Daiwa ने लॉन्च किए दो Ultra 4K Android स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 29999 रुपये से शुरू

Airtel का स्वतंत्रता दिवस ऑफर, यूजर्स को मिलेगा 1000GB फ्री एडिशनल डाटा

खाना-पानी छोड़ कई दिनों से खेल रहा था PUBG Mobile, 16 साल के छात्र की हुई मौत

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

News

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon
News
Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon
iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

News

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints
LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

News

LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures
Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers

News

Independence Day: How to download WhatsApp stickers
TikTok India's Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

News

TikTok India's Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers