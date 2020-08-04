iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

In the previous 120W fast charging demonstration, Vivo confirmed that this new technology would be handed over to its sub-brand company, iQOO, for mass production in August. Now the company has posted an image on its Weibo account finally announcing the launch date for this new phone. Also Read - iQOO U1 launched with 120Hz display, 4,500mAh battery: Price, full specifications

iQOO 5 series: What is known

The iQOO 5 series is likely to be launched first in China, before coming to India. The phone will come with iQOO’s new 120W fast charging technology, which it introduced last month. This fast charging technology can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery device in just 15 minutes. Also Read - iQOO announces its 120W Ultra-Fast charging technology, to debut in August

The series will include several models. The basic iQOO 5 will receive 55W charging, while the costlier Pro model will have a curved display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a 120W fast charging support. It is expected that the iQOO 5 Pro will use the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the regular model will receive a mid-range SoC. The devices would also mount an LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 flash memory. Also Read - iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more

As a reminder, on August 11, Xiaomi will also unveil its new flagship device, Mi 10 Pro Plus. It will also support ultra-fast charging. However, as per the recent Chinese sources, its power will be limited to the 100 watts capacity. In which case, the iQOO 5 Pro will rightfully be the first 120-watt charging smartphone in the world.

Why there’s no iQOO 4

It is worth noting the reason why the company decided to jump from the iQOO 3 to iQOO 5 moniker. Omitting the number “4” in its smartphone name is because in the Chinese culture. This number is simply unlucky in the world and sounds identical to death. For this reason, in the past, many companies have also tried to do their best to omit this digit in the naming of their products.