IQOO 5G smartphone could launch with Snapdragon 865 | BGR india
IQOO 5G smartphone India launch teased; could feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

The first official confirmation from IQOO suggests its upcoming 5G gaming flagship could feature the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 4:03 PM IST
With many brands branching out a separate dedicated gaming brand, Vivo, has also been working on its IQOO sub-brand. We first heard of IQOO almost about a year ago. Since then, there had been no official indication of an IQOO smartphone being launched in India. Talks of the brand coming to the Indian market started surfacing recently. Still, there was nothing official.

However, today IQOO’s Indian Twitter account tweeted announcing that IQOO indeed is coming to India. The brand revealed that it will also be launching a phone that comes with 5G support. We still don’t know if the 5G smartphone will be the brand’s first launch in the country. Unfortunately, there is no launch date for the smartphone yet.

The IQOO tweet also carried a #monsterinside tag, suggesting that the 5G phone will also be a powerful performer. While this isn’t an official confirmation, it could suggest that the brand will launch the phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Snapdragon 865 is currently an ideal choice for a powerful gaming device that supports 5G. Further, the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC also features native support for 5G connectivity.

There are no other specifications revealed or teased for the IQOO 5G phone. However, since we know the device is coming from a gaming sub-brand, we can estimate a certain set of specifications to make their way to the smartphone. These include a big AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel rear camera lens and perhaps extra lenses for wide-angle or macro photos.

Moreover, there could also be variants of 8GB, 12GB or even more RAM and the phone could come with Android 10 out of the box. We also expect the IQOO smartphone to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. The 5G gaming phone once launched in the country could compete with affordable performance flagships like the Realme X2 Pro, the Redmi K20 Pro or even the upcoming Poco F2. We expect the phone to be priced around the Rs 30,000 figure.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 4:03 PM IST

